Bishop Verot star quarterback focused on winning state title

Weeks into the high school football season, defenses are struggling to find a way to stop the man in charge of the high-powered offense at Bishop Verot.

This season, quarterback of Bishop Verot Carter Smith, is already on pace to pass the records he set in his sophomore season.

Carter Smith celebrating a touchdown. CREDIT: WINK News

In both games this season, Smith has shown he can be a defense through the air and on the ground. But, Smith told WINK News that nothing beats rushing for a touchdown.

“Being able to lower my shoulder, you know, it’s fun for me,” said Smith.

That was on full display last week against Dunbar High School when he ran for six touchdowns.

“I started doing my arm thing and ran up with my receiver Nunu. And we jumped up and celebrated. It was fun,” said Smith.

Smith is off to a stellar start after setting several new Lee County records for passing yards, total yards, passing and total touchdowns a season ago.

“My sophomore year I was kind of just young and just out there playing. But now each year that I’ve moved up, I’ve gotten smarter,” said Smith.

Carter Smith running into the endzone. CREDIT: WINK News

One aspect Carter has improved in his game is his leadership.

“I was not the most vocal you know my first two years. Then after we had a good senior class leave last year, I felt it was my time to step up here and fill that role,” said Smith.

“He makes our practices energetic. It keeps everybody in line. Everybody sees if Carter’s doing it and he’s working that hard, he’s lifting that hard and he’s practicing that hard, there’s no excuse for them,” said Richie Rode, the head coach for Bishop Verot.

Carter is determined to help his team win a state title. But, why not break the records if he can do that too?

“I mean, might as well right when you have the opportunity. So just to go out there and perform really,” said Smith.

Carter’s play is getting the attention fo college coaches from Florida, Miami, FSU, Ole Miss and Texas A&M to name a few. Recruiting sites have him as a three to four-star quarterback.