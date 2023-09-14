Janet Cohen, Naples philanthropist, passes away at 98

Janet Cohen, the 98-year-old Naples philanthropist, passed away last week.

When it comes to talking about the legacy Cohen has created, she’s humble and matter-of-fact.

“Well, I somehow have more money than I anticipated having, and I thought to share it with other people was a very good thing to do,” Janet once said.

Young Janet Cohen with her husband, Harvey (CREDIT: WINK News)

It started in the ’90s when she and her late husband Harvey donated to the Naples Philharmonic.

Since then, she’s helped create a garden at the Golisano Children’s Hospital, donated to the Holocaust Museum and created a warm place for children to grieve at Avow Hospice.

The Salvation Army has a youth center in honor of her late daughter. At Florida Gulf Coast University, the couple helped build the student union, fondly known as Harv’s Place.

“It became a habit– if you can have a habit of giving away money,” Janet said.

This caring and honest woman, who turned donating into a habit, is a true inspiration.