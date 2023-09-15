County leaders discuss local sales tax, impacts to affordable housing in Collier County

Collier County City Manager Amy Patterson and Growth Management Department Head Jamie French discussed the future of the county’s 1-cent sales tax and attracting affordable housing developers to the county among others during the Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce’s Wake Up Naples event Wednesday.

Nick Casalanguida, Barron Collier Cos.’ senior vice president, moderated the discussion.

Patterson and French, both employees of the county for more than 20 years, shared their thoughts on the local sales tax that is sunsetting at the end of 2023 and how staff is working to find the best ways to combat the lack of workforce housing.

