Harry Chapin Food Bank holds first-ever 24-hour food packing event

In honor of Hunger Action Month, the Harry Chapin Food Bank will hold its first-ever 24-hour food packing event.

The event is being held at the Fort Myers Distribution Center, located at 3760 Fowler St.

Volunteers in Fort Myers will work 4-hour shifts inspecting, sorting and shipping food donations.

Volunteers are encouraged to form teams and donate $25 each to participate.

Food donations will be sent to Lee, Collier, Hendry, Charlotte and Glades counties. The goal is to feed 1,000 families with the constructed meal kits.

The food donations will be sent out through other programs with Harry Chapin and partnering agencies.

Volunteers will stack up donations in assembly lines, where they’ll build boxes and meal kits for children and families.

Harry Chapin’s Chief Development Officer Stuart Hanif said the 24 hours spent during the event are intended to show that hunger never sleeps.

“It’s actually been a perfect storm because you have supply chain issues, economic hardships, rising costs everywhere, inflation impacting food prices, impacting housing,” said Hanif, “so unfortunately, our families are working families and those who have never had to use a food bank before are having to make some really impossible choices.”

As of 9:30 a.m., there are 40 volunteers signed up and more are expected to show up here to give a helping hand.

If you’re interested in donating your time to help, you can visit the Fort Myers Distribution Center and register to volunteer.