Tim Aten Knows: 2 new housing developments planned in North Naples

Q: There’s a 9-acre plot of land on Immokalee Road east of Logan Boulevard and west of Saturnia Lakes that was going to be either a multistory, 200-unit assisted-living building or 63 residential units, Logan Towns. Do you know what was finally decided on? Rumor is it will be residential but has this been confirmed? — Dave Marin, North Naples

A: The development project planned on vacant land on the south side of Immokalee east of Logan Landings retail center will be a residential community but may not be exactly what you were expecting. The site development plan for The Karlyn proposes 158 units of senior group housing in a three-story building on a narrow 9-acre undeveloped property at 7576 Immokalee Road, adjacent to Saturnia Lakes gated residential community.

