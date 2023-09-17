Immokalee man arrested for double shooting that killed one

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a double shooting.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, this stemmed from a domestic incident that left one woman dead and another woman seriously injured in Immokalee Saturday evening.

Michael Anthony Maldonado is charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. Detectives said Maldonado and the two victims knew each other.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Little League Road shortly before 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found two women inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. The passenger was dead, and the driver was badly injured.

The driver was flown to a hospital for treatment.

CCSO said that the driver, while still on the scene, said that Maldonado had shot them both. She said they were driving on Little League Road when Maldonado showed up and intentionally struck their vehicle with his vehicle.

This caused the victims’ vehicle to crash. Maldonado then pointed a firearm and shot into the victims’ vehicle numerous times before driving away, CCSO said.

Later, deputies located Maldonado and his vehicle. They observed several expended shell casings in plain view inside the vehicle.

Detectives interviewed Maldonado and took him into custody.

The motive is still unsure.