MoAloo Ventures ignites entrepreneurial spirit at Babcock Ranch

MoAloo Ventures founder Priya Ahluwalia, whose capital venture firm began the startup challenge TechXpedition at Babcock Ranch, has decided to bring local entrepreneurs under one umbrella.

She said after TechXpedition, a “Shark Tank”-like challenge which concludes the weekend of April 26-28, 2024, her mission will be just beginning.

Ahluwalia said she has taken a step to synergize the local entrepreneurial ecosystem and recently unveiled Babcock Entrepreneurs, a platform that will bring together entrepreneurs and business owners at Babcock Ranch. Current business owners can mentor budding entrepreneurs, while sharing business tips with their peers to help improve each other’s businesses, she said.

