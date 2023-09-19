Remembering teen who died in hit-and-run crash

A mother searches for answers after her son was killed in a hit-and-run last week. She said the only way she can grieve properly is if the driver is caught.

This is the harsh reality Juany Escobedo now has to face after a driver crashed into her 15-year-old son Eduardo Dayan Lopez Escobedo on Thursday while he was riding a bike along Case Road.

She said Eduardo was a sweet boy, always willing to help.

He leaves behind his 3-year-old sister, whom his mom says he loved and cared for so much.

She doesn’t understand why her son was on a bike on this road. She said it’s not something he usually does.

But she knows her son did nothing wrong. On this road, there isn’t a sidewalk, and speed has always been a problem where the hit-and-run occurred.

In the midst of all this pain, she asked the community to pray for her son, even if you don’t know her.

The family is holding a visitation for Eduardo at the Labelle High School auditorium on Wednesday, September 27th, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The funeral is being held on Thursday, September 28th, at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church at 11 a.m.

Florida Highway Patrol shared this image of the vehicle they say they confiscated in connection with the crash, a white Toyota SUV.