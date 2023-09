15-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run in LaBelle. Credit: Google maps

Police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a 15-year-old boy in Hendry County, Thursday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver behind the wheel of a white SUV left the teen to die on Case Road, east of State Road 29.

If you know anything, contact the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477, submit online at southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3 Tips mobile app.