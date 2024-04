Sean McGrath Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A man has been arrested after allegedly being involved in six hit-and-runs in Cape Coral, all on the same day.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, on Wednesday at 10:05 a.m., officers were conducting high visibility traffic enforcement on Skyline Boulevard and Veterans Memorial Parkway.

An officer observed a white Ford Fusion going 55 mph in a posted 30 mph zone.

The driver, 21-year-old Sean McGrath, continued down the roadway at a high rate of speed while the officer attempted to get the car to pull over with lights and sirens.

The car continued driving and collided with two cars. McGrath failed to stop and fled from the officer, hitting more cars, six vehicles total.

Another officer witnessed one of the collisions and saw McGrath leave his car and run into the surrounding fields.

McGrath stated he saw the initial officer turn on his lights and try to stop him but said he didn’t stop because he didn’t have a driver’s license.

Records showed that McGrath has a valid license outside of Illinois.

He is being charged with fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to stop at a crash resulting in injuries and resisting without violence.