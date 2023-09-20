Southwest Florida’s 40 under 40 honored at Coconut Point

Intelligent. Involved. Driven. Gulfshore Business is shining a light on 40 people who have all been recognized as the 2023 class of 40 under 40.

The Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort hosted the event Wednesday night. WINK News anchors Chris Cifatte and Lindsey Sablan were the emcees.

From educators, environmentalists, former marines, hair stylists, plumbers, architects and social workers. Gulfshore Business’ 2023 40 under 40 received their awards Wednesday night at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort. Lindsey Sablan and Chris Cifatte at the 40 under 40 event (CREDIT: WINK News)

Forty business professionals all under the age of 40 were chosen among hundreds of applicants. They all share one common thing: a lasting impact on our community at such a young age.

Recipients say it means a lot.

“I mean the 28th, it’s gonna be a year, and it’s so impactful because we were like out there cleaning debris. So we remember it like it was yesterday,” said Falon Tabares, CEO of the Healthy Earth Organization.

Daniela Rambhajan, the director of resilience and preservation for Habitat for Humanity, said, “When you’re younger, you don’t get to think about what it’s going to look like in your late 20s, or before you’re 40. The fact that we could do so much at the age that we are now, it speaks to a lot of what can be. The Southwest Florida community is building up these people to do so, I think it’s really cool.”

Gulfshore Business said this year has been a big one. When it comes to seeing what a community can do when it comes together, the event highlights some of the many individuals who keep the community thriving.