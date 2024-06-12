Most Wanted Wednesday: Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for June 12, 2024

This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Topping the list this week is a face that might be familiar to some of you. Rosalia Tejeda Diaz. She’s accused of killing Katie Johnson in January 2020. Johnson was hit and killed by a white car while out walking her dog along McGregor Boulevard. Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said Diaz has family and friends in the area, and one good tip could land her behind bars.

John Owens is wanted in Lee County for violating probation. He reached a plea deal after getting arrested for stealing nearly 100 cans of baby formula from three Publix stores. He has a tattoo of money bags on his left arm and music notes on his right arm.

Lee County is also looking for Larry Simmons for violating his probation for running from law enforcement. Crime Stoppers told us the 26-year-old had his first felony arrest at age 9 for burglary. He also has tats – a teardrop and the word loyalty on his face, and four aces on his left arm.

If you have seen them, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.