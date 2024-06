Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority continues its coverage of the heavy rainfall that has created havoc in the Southwest Florida area.

A flood advisory has been issued for Charlotte and Lee Counties until 2:15 p.m.

DeSoto County is under a flood advisory until 12:15 p.m.

Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Looking ahead, expect the heavy rain to continue, totaling out to around 2-5” by the evening. Lee and Collier Counties are expected to see the heaviest impact.”

The Weather Authority is currently tracking heavy rain, and flash flooding is possible as rain forms along this trough of low pressure.

The rain will move farther and farther south throughout the day, with the heaviest rain impacting Lee County by midday and Collier County by the afternoon.

We’ll see 2 – 5″ of additional rainfall today! Flood Watches remain for all counties throughout the day.

Our wet weather pattern with soaking rain continues for Thursday, and road flooding continues to be a possibility.

A flood watch continues for all areas, and we could see an additional 2 – 5″ of rain across Southwest Florida for Thursday.

Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s for highs Thursday afternoon.

Scattered rain and storms will be around the area for your Friday morning commute.

While the rain won’t be as widespread or as heavy as Thursday, we could still see impacts across the area through the day.

A Flood Watch continues for parts of Southwest Florida through Friday evening.

Friday’s highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s.

The rain finally looks to taper off by Friday evening, and slightly drier conditions are forecast for the weekend.

The deep tropical moisture we’ve been seeing moves out of the area Saturday, which means we won’t see as much rain on Saturday afternoon.

We will still see scattered rain and storms along our more typical sea breeze pattern in the afternoon and evening, but the soaking and flooding rains won’t be as likely.

Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Invest 90L, an elongated area of low pressure near the east coast of Florida is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Despite strong upper-level winds, some gradual development is possible while the system moves northeastward offshore of the southeastern U.S. coast during the next couple of

days.

Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is forecast to continue across portions of the Florida peninsula through Friday.

A broad area of low pressure is forecast to form over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form during the early or middle part of next week while it moves slowly westward or west-northwestward.