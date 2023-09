Lloykiesa Jones mugshot. Credit: Fort Myers Police Department

The Fort Myers Police Department has arrested a woman who, they allege, fired gunshots inside a Fort Myers apartment complex.

Officers responded to shots fired at approximately 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, at 3541 Evans Ave. and arrested Lloykiesa Jones, 28.

No injuries were reported.

Jones was quickly apprehended by officers and arrested on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.