Lee County Officials to hold community meeting regarding Buckingham Road

Residents of Lee County had expressed concern regarding Buckingham Roads’ lack of safety, a community meeting will be held Thursday evening to discuss improvements.

Motorists are concerned about the road due to it being a two-lane street, being dimly lit and a huge connector between Lehigh Acres and Fort Myers. Traffic woes had made this particular road a nightmare for drivers.

Lee County Leaders have announced an interest in creating a safer road for motorists to travel on. The meeting will discuss options on how Lee County can improve traffic flow on Buckingham Road.

Last year, a major crash shut down the road at the intersection of Buckingham and Cemetery Road.

Some options to be discussed during the meeting will include signals or a roundabout to allow more efficient and safer traffic flow especially during peak morning hours and evening hours.

The Thursday community meeting will be open to the public at 5:30 a.m., at the Buckingham Community Center in Fort Myers.