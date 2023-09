Charlotte County is asking the public how its cultural center in Port Charlotte should be rebuilt to accommodate their interests and needs.

During Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting, county Facilities Director Travis Perdue said a survey was to be sent to the community, asking what it wants to see at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County once it is rebuilt.

The online survey went out Wednesday, and responses must be submitted by Oct. 19.

