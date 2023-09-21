Interim Cape Coral city manager appointed as official city manager

The City of Cape Coral officially appointed a new city manager.

According to the City of Cape Coral, Michael Ilczyszyn has been the interim city manager since Feb. 2023, but moving forward, it will be his full-time role.

Ilczyszyn was the public works director and started his career with the city in 2002 as a water treatment plant operator. He graduated from Mariner High School and has a masters in public administration from Florida Gulf Coast University.

WINK News spoke to the new city manager Thursday morning. We wanted to know what he thinks the job’s biggest challenge will be.

“The biggest challenge for sure is going to be keeping pace with the growth of the city, we have permits being pulled every day, new residents moving in, new businesses opening up,” said Ilczyszyn. “And you know, being able to make sure that government can provide the services they expect when they come to a city like Cape Coral is going to be our biggest challenge.”

Ilczyszyn also spoke about his history in the interim role and what he plans to do with that experience. He explained that first, he would move forward with a master plan for economic growth and transportation development.