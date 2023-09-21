Difficulty getting refund for tickets to ‘benefit concert’ at Hertz Arena

People are now dealing with the drama of refund requests for the postponed Hurricane Ian “benefit concert” that was supposed to happen Thursday night at Hertz Arena.

“I just went back on the website and clicked the refund button from a computer from the actual website and it worked,” said Heather Walsh, “and I still am a little leery of whether it’s going to go through.”

WINK News also spoke with a woman Thursday morning who was waiting to see if her refund was going to be accepted by Ticketmaster for the postponed MercyMe and Mathew West Disaster Relief Benefit Concert.

She bought $300 worth of tickets along with ticket insurance with Allianz Global Assistance.

As of 10 a.m., she was able to request a refund and confirmed it was under review. She told WINK News on Wednesday, she was not able to submit a request at all when it comes to her ticket’s insurance.

Allianz Global told her the insurance she bought “Provides coverage for specific named reasons and only under the terms and conditions we describe” and that “based on the information you have provided, it appears that your insurance may not be able to provide coverage at this time as your situation does not appear among our covered reasons.”

She said it was good to get some answers.

She is not the only one looking to get a refund. Many people who planned to attend are, and we’ve reached out to Ticketmaster on how you can get your refund. Their website states that “Refund policies are determined by the Event Organizers on an event-by-event basis and may be subject to their limitations.”

WINK News called Hertz Arena on Thursday, and a representative said they aren’t looking to comment on the situation.