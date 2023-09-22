Estero High School employee accused of inappropriate relationship with student

A sexual relationship between a school employee and a 15-year-old student at Estero High School has come to light.

Yuriria Sanchez, 21, worked as a clinical assistant at the high school.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, she had a five-month relationship with an underage student and is facing lewd and lascivious behavior charges.

The school district suspended her in January after they were alerted to the allegations of inappropriate sexual contact with a student.

Sanchez was arrested on Wednesday, and according to the warrant, it all happened on school grounds at Estero High School.

“We immediately suspended the employee when notified of the allegations. She never returned to the school and her contract expired in June,” said the Lee County School District.

Sanchez posted bond and was released from the Lee County Jail on Thursday.