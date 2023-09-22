Truck crash on I-75S near Immokalee Road; causes major traffic

Truck crash on I-75S near Exit 111, Friday morning. Credit: FDOT

A truck crashed in Collier County near I-75S near the Exit 111: Immokalee Road on Friday morning.

The Florida Department of Transportation reported the crash at around 7:13 a.m.

The right and center lanes of traffic are currently blocked.

Seek alternative routes.

Traffic back-up on I-75S: Credit: FDOT

The details of the crash are currently under investigation.

WINK News traffic reporter Rachel Cox-Rosen advises motorists to drive off I-75S at the latest by Bonita Beach Rd and then take Livingston Rd South to Collier County.

