Photo by Erik Mclean on Pexels.com

Getting ready for a family road trip? Safe Kids Southwest Florida is hosting a car seat check event.

Safe Kids SWFL is partnering with the Cape Coral Police and fire departments to teach people how to install a booster seat or car seat, and how to tell if it’s time to get a new one.

The event will be held on Saturday at the Cape Coral Fire Department Station 12, 2129 Chiquita Boulevard, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.