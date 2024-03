It will be a warm and humid day under partly cloudy skies.

“Temperatures will reach the mid-80s for our coastal areas, and inland communities will see temperatures nearing 90 degrees by the afternoon,” stated The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler.

Rain chances stay low on Saturday with a nice breeze out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

“Today is definitely the better beach day,” added Kreidler.

On Sunday, rain chances increase ahead of a cold front sweeping across the state.

Once the front pushes to the south of us, we will see that drier air usher in, making for a more pleasant Sunday afternoon.

“This cold front won’t lower our temperatures all that much, but it will bring us drier and less humid air,” explained Kreidler.

Looking ahead to next week, Monday and Tuesday will be drier, and less humid, with highs in the low 80s.

Our rain chances pick back up by Wednesday, but aside from Wednesday, we will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the week.