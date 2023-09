The Collier County Planning Commission unanimously approved on Friday plans for an automobile self-storage facility on the southwest corner of Airport-Pulling Road and Orange Blossom Drive in North Naples.

The 10-acre property is split into two parcels with the northernmost being the site of the Naples Italian American Foundation. To the south of the facility will be the recently approved The Haven at North Naples apartment complex.

