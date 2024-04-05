Cape Coral hosts public hearing for moratorium on car washes, self-storage facilities

Cape Coral City Council heard the first public hearing for moratoriums on self-storage facilities and car washes in the city.

Each mortarium is proposed to last 12 months and be a pause on the acceptance of applications for and the issuance of permits for development of self-storage and car washes.

Planning Manager Amy Yearsley said there has been an influx of both types of development projects in the city. The city currently has 1.5 million square feet of existing self-storage space, with an additional 1.6 million square feet in the permitting process or under construction.

