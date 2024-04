Lee County Commissioners CREDIT WINK News

The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted to authorize a firm to provide design services to increase the Lavender’s Landing parking lot’s capacity and renovate the building interior of an office building at the boat ramp in Bokeelia.

The board approved the step toward seeing the proposed redesigns on Tuesday.

The parking lot redesign should increase the number of available parking spots for the boat ramp and add additional lighting.

The first floor of the onsite office building will also be renovated, including improvements to meet the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The design work is being completed as a $189,900 supplemental task to an existing design contract with Harvard Jolly Inc.

The design work is expected to begin within a few weeks. There is no ramp closure planned with this design work.

The boat ramp at 7290 Barrancas Ave. NW in Bokeelia was formerly known as the Harbor Hideaway Marina. It was renamed Lavender’s Landing in 2010.