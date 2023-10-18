Cape Coral City Council approves Jaycee Park design concpet by 7 to 1 vote

The future of a beloved park faced its first hurdle Wednesday night but was nevertheless approved by Cape Coral City Council by a seven to one vote.

Cape Coral City Council heard from more than 15 people during the meeting, all of whom were against the design concept. Despite that, the council voted to move forward with the design plans by a seven-to-one vote.

Since the proposed plans for Jaycee Park in Cape Coral were shown to the public, people have staunchly rallied against it. While locals are passionate and vocal about not changing Jaycee Park, the Cape Coral City Council seems to have other plans.

Locals WINK News spoke to said they plan to go to every meeting to keep Jaycee Park the peaceful place it is for them. Others say they gave up going and are frustrated because they feel the city council doesn’t listen to the wants of the city’s people.

“I hear they want to tear down all the trees and build boat docks,” said local resident James Deane.

The proposed changes divide park-goers and what they want to see done.

“For that being a meeting area would like to see some larger pavilions in the parks that can maybe hold 10-15 people,” said city council member Robert M. Welsch.

Although people do have ideas of what to add or change.

“Maybe add more, two more pavilions. Some more water fountains,” said Deane

But some aren’t seen so fondly.

“Bar in the park. That’s unheard of. and unnecessary,” said Denise Stefan.

Deane is one of the many people who came to Jaycee Park to escape the bar scene. When WINK News told him they were talking about adding one there he had a short but clear opinion.

“No, no, no,” said Deane.

His Alcoholics Anonymous groups meet there every week.

“That makes me sick to my stomach. The bar part anyway,” said Deane.

People are saying they plan to show up for the vote but feel their voices won’t be heard.

“Wake Up city of Cape Coral. Listen to your people. Yeah, that’s my request,” said Stefan.

The plans are voted on in portions, first at 30% then 60% followed by 90% and finally 100% once the project nears completion.