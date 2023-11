Despite a proposal from a major developer to buy vacant land, originally planned to be an entertainment hub in Port Charlotte, the Charlotte County Board of Commissioners will unwind a private contract between home developer Kolter Group Acquisitions LLC and Arredondo Pointe.

Arredondo Pointe planned to develop a major water park attraction with adjoining attractions and amenities. The proposed 45-acre Lost Lagoon water park and surrounding amphitheater, golf facility, hotel and convention center complex would have been a major attraction in the area but was never developed.

