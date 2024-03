The southeast corner of Livingston Road and Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Collier County could be the site of a self-storage facility following a unanimous vote by the county’s planning commission March 7.

The northern half of the 4.6-acre property in North Naples, east of Allura Naples apartments and south of the Mediterra community, is already designated for commercial use with plans to add a car wash and a gas station. The applicant, Livingston Veterans Commercial LLC, requested that commercial uses be expanded to the southern half of the property to allow up to 100,000 square feet of indoor self-storage. The entire property is limited to 100,000 square feet of intensity, so any retail space will take away from the allowed size of the self-storage facility.

The concept member plan shows access on both Livingston Road and Veterans Memorial Boulevard with a private interconnect with Allura to allow residents of the complex to access the site without using the public roadways.

