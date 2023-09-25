Mental Health Monday: Mentally preparing for Hurricane Ian’s anniversary

Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida September 28, 2022. As we approach the one year mark, many of you may struggle with the complex emotions associated with the devastating storm.

WINK News anchors Lindsay Sablan and Corey Lazar sat down with Psychologist Steven Hill from Salus Care to discuss how to navigate the stress and anxiety one may experience as we mark one year since Ian hit.

Watch the full interview above.

For more information about resources for your children, visit Kidsmindsmatter.com