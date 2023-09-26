LCSO investigating suspicious scene off of a road in Buckingham

Deputies were seen investigating a scene in a Buckingham neighborhood near where a pickup truck was stuck in a ditch.

Law enforcement was seen actively investigating the scene near Riverdale High School and Portico Boulevard at around 2 p.m. Tuesday, but they cleared less than an hour later.

The truck owner said he left his stuck truck at the scene and returned only to see crime scene tape surrounding the vehicle and investigators.

When they cleared, deputies only said it remains an active investigation. The owner of the pickup said they told him that his vehicle was not part of the investigation.

An open suitcase with pictures and clothes scattered about the scene was found behind the truck, but it remains unconfirmed whether that was part of the investigation.

The Lee County School District said students at Riverdale High were not impacted.

