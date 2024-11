Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. CREDIT: WINK News

WINK News has exclusively obtained a letter warning ranking government leaders in Lee County that money trouble could be brewing within the sheriff’s office.

The Lee County Clerk of Court and Comptroller Kevin Karnes sent a letter to the Lee County Manager and others saying that “in light of public allegations of fraud within the Lee County Sheriff’s Office,” he felt compelled to notify the county commissioners of “financial risk or risks the county may face.”

Karnes wrote the letter on Oct. 29, nearly a month after reports surfaced that federal investigators might be investigating Sheriff Carmine Marceno and potential money laundering allegations.

WINK News confirmed Tuesday morning the federal government has subpoenaed Lee County’s building and permitting services office for records on both the sheriff’s office headquarters and Marceno’s home.

Karnes made it clear in his letter that an external auditor wanted to audit the sheriff’s office and noted the commissioners and the under-sheriff “expressed passionate disagreements.”

Karnes wrapped his letter by saying, “I look forward to working with the board to preserve the financial interests of the taxpayers we serve.”

A federal grand jury will look further into this as soon as Monday.

