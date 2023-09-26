Man arrested for robbing 5 Cape Coral businesses

Police say a man responsible for a string of small business robberies was arrested.

Cape Coral Police say Aaron Michael Moench broke into five businesses in Cape Coral in 2022.

They say he was initially caught during another burglary in Fort Myers, but he bonded out of jail and left the area before he could be charged with the Cape Coral burglaries.

The U.S. Marshall’s task force eventually tracked him down. Business owners who dealt with the burglaries told WINK News the arrest brings them some peace of mind.

“We got a call from the officer saying that they called the guy. And it was a relief because we wanted to feel safe. It was sad. Because this is a small business,” said Jessenia Beltran, owner of Computer Liquidation Store.

Moench faces 18 charges. He is currently in Lee County Jail.