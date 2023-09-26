Man wanted for stealing $10,000 worth of electronics at Walmart

Camera footage of man who stole nearly $10,000 worth of electronics at Walmart (CREDIT: WINK News)

Fort Myers police detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who they said stole $10,000 worth of electronics from a Walmart.

The man was caught on camera at the Walmart on 4770 Colonial Blvd. in the early morning hours of Sept. 3.

Please contact FMPD at 239-321-7700 if you have any information about this person.

You can also contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744 or submit tips online. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.