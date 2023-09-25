Search for Fort Myers woman who harassed driver and damaged her car

A picture of the woman who harassed the victim and the car she was driving (CREDIT: SWFL Crimestoppers)

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is looking for any information about a woman who allegedly cut another driver off in traffic, harassed the victim as she shopped and caused damage to her car.

The victim was trying to enter the Market Square Plaza, located at Cypress Terrace and U.S. 41 in Fort Myers, on Saturday, around 7:30 p.m.

She said the woman cut her off, nearly causing an accident, then continued to brake-check her in the parking lot.

She parked nearby and followed the victim into the store while yelling at her, according to Crime Stoppers, where she was caught on video.

The unidentified woman left the store before the victim and is believed to have damaged the victim’s car leaving up to $1,800 in damages.

If you have any information about this person or the white BMW she was driving, please reach out with a tip to 1-800-780-TIPS (8477), submit a tip online or on the P3 Tips app.