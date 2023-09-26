Sunseeker Resort still hiring to fill 1,200 positions before Nov.

Sunseeker Resort at Charlotte Harbor (CREDIT: WINK News)

Sunseeker Resort at Charlotte Harbor is holding another hiring fair to boost their staff before they plan to open on Nov. 20.

The resort was originally scheduled to open in 2019. Now, they hope to welcome its first guests, but they need to fill 1,200 jobs first.

Human resources at Sunseeker Resort sent an email to WINK News saying they’ve received 7,000 applications so far.

After hosting 10 career fairs with over 2400 people in attendance, they’ve currently made 800 job offers and have 260 team members officially onboarded.

The job fair will run until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Sunseeker is offering a $100,000 retention bonus (portioned over 10 years, after 10 years of employment) with additional benefits, including free flights with Allegiant Air, dental, medical, vision and retirement plans.