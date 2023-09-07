First look inside Charlotte Harbor’s Sunseeker Resort

Credit: Sunseeker Resort

Once construction is complete, Allegiant’s Sunseeker Resort will have 785 guest rooms, including 189 suites.

The Resort is now giving us a look at what to expect when we walk inside. And, a stay at Sunseeker’s not that far away.

It’s expected to open later in the fall after experiencing weather-related delays from Hurricane Ian. Room prices seem to start around $300 and go up from there depending on the day.

“Our entire team eagerly awaits the opportunity to welcome guests, ” said Sunseeker Resort President and Chief Operating Officer Micah Richins. “With personalized experiences built upon delivering a level of service that exceeds expectations and dynamic culinary offerings unlike anything along the Southwest coast, this project represents the culmination of our efforts to create a resort that will undeniably enhance the hospitality experience in Florida and beyond.”

All guest rooms will have smart phone enabled side tables, ceiling fans, laptop safes, double-sink bathroom vanities and oversized walk-in showers.

The resort expects to add about 1,200 jobs in Southwest Florida.