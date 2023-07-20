Sunseeker Resort continues to offer $100K bonus over 10 years for new hires

The Sunseeker Resort grand opening is right around the corner.

The resort is incentivizing applicants with a $100,000 bonus payable over 10 years of employment.

Opening day is in October but, will there be enough employees to greet the guests?

“Of course, in any kind of new opening, there’s going to be that level of uncertainty,” said Shannon Ryan, a human resources and recruiting manager.

She knows hiring 12 people these days can be tough, but now she as to hire 1,200. Her job is to sell Sunseeker to potential workers.

“People are looking for different things, and we provide a whole bunch of different opportunities,” Ryan said. “It’s the chance for us to invest back in those team members that are investing their time and commitment to us. It’s unheard of anywhere. It’s awe-inspiring, in my opinion.”

Through it’s parent company, Allegiant Travel, Sunseeker’s benefits package also includes free flights for full-time team members.

So far, 200 of the 1,200 needed positions have been filled.

“We’ve received over 4,000 applications for all of our positions that are currently posted,” Ryan said.

Ryan believes that’s what makes her the envy of recruiters everywhere.

“We are already a step ahead of the game with having so much interest, which is exciting,” Ryan said.

When it comes to salary and hourly rates, that will depend on the job and the applicant’s experience.

The next job fair is scheduled for Thursday at Career Source Southwest Florida in Port Charlotte from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

But you don’t have to go to a job fair to apply. Sunseeker is taking applications on its website.