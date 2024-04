Charlotte County Tourism Development Tax collections improved with the opening of Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor playing a significant role, said Sean Doherty, tourism director of the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau.

Whenever one books a hotel room or rents or leases another type of living quarters for six months or fewer, a 5% tax—the TDT—is collected on the total payment.

Doherty said Sunseeker Resort has “mitigated the loss of approximately 250 hotel rooms that we lost to Hurricane Ian.”

While Hurricane Ian damaged many rental properties and hotels, two—Punta Gorda Waterfront Hotel and Suites and the Holiday Inn Express on Sandhill Boulevard in Port Charlotte—were damaged beyond repair.

