Workforce housing being discussed at FGCU

Florida Gulf Coast University is tossing around the idea of having workforce housing. It was a hot topic during Tuesday’s meeting of university trustees.

John Griffith, an FGCU professor since 2009, sat in on Tuesday’s meeting because he has been following the need for workforce housing.

FGCU’s board of trustees isn’t against the idea. The question is how to make it happen.

“FAU years ago had the same problem. People could not afford Boca Raton, so it’s not surprising they can’t afford to live here, but it’s good to see them discussing some possible ways to approach that,” Griffith said.

Where to build?

The trustees talked about the land adjacent to the campus behind West Lake Village, but at the same time, those same trustees believe they need that land for future campus expansion.

Most of the units the university might make available would go for the market rate. Only a very small number, just 44, would be rent-restricted.

The trustees even floated the idea of adding a medical school as part of the university’s plan to be a good neighbor to all of Southwest Florida.

Officials from five surrounding counties discussed FGCU’s strategic plan to improve and better serve the region over the next five years.