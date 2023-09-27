Renderings for new Fort Myers Beach pier to be shown during next Town Council meeting

The Fort Myers Beach pier among other landmarks was destroyed last year by Hurricane Ian, now there are plans to rebuild the beloved pier.

Digital renderings of a new pier will be presented by Allen Shanosky and other dedicated Fort Myers residents during the Wednesday night Town Council meeting.

“I would like people to understand that they’re not what’s going to be built. there are simple ideas. The renderings were designed quickly, and it shows the two different options we’re willing to offer,” said Shanosky.



The digital renderings will be presented during the Fort Myers Beach Town Council meeting at the Diamondhead Resort at 2 p.m.

