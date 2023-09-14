The Fort Myers Beach town square clock begins to make its return

The famous clock that once welcomed people to Fort Myers Beach is making its long-awaited return.

The town square clock was nearly destroyed by Hurricane Ian in 2022, and for many, the missing iconic symbol made Fort Myers Beach feel incomplete.



A Fort Myers Beach developer looked through piles of debris and trash for the clock after Ian hit but had no luck. Instead of giving up, a local builder and his investors commissioned a new pedestal clock.

Contruction workers at Fort Myers Beach erecting the town square clock pole. Credit: Town of Fort Myers Beach

Workers recently put in the concrete base for the new Fort Myers Beach Times Square clock.

The new clock was being installed, Thursday morning. However, it will be covered up until the official unveiling on Sept. 28, marking the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ian.

The return of the town square clock marks a step in a positive direction, as Fort Myers Beach continues its lengthy repairs after the devastation of Ian.

