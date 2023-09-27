Orange Harbor houses rise after Hurricane Ian

Orange Harbor still has a long way to go after Hurricane Ian.

Some families, like Tammy Crum, will never take the routine act of walking around their house for granted.

“It’s just wonderful to be back again, back in the neighborhood to that we love. It’s hard to describe actually, we got a little ways to go, we got some stuff that’s still not done. Carport, shed, that kind of stuff. But that will come,” said Crum. Homes and open lots in Orange Harbor (CREDIT: WINK News)

Hurricane Ian’s wind and storm surge damaged 80% of the homes in Orange Harbor.

There are still obvious signs of destruction and empty lots waiting for new homes. But there are also beautifully remodeled homes built up to new, stronger codes.

“I love it. I love the progress. Like I told you on the right over here, I can orchestrate what the people want. But it’s the residents who are doing this. Their doing is 100% the volunteers for hurricane committees, the volunteers for cleanup committees, the volunteers that are helping security-wise, they’re doing it, they’re bringing the park back,” said Butch Chambers, the co-op president.