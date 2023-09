The Florida Department of Transportation has a plan to improve Pine Island Road in Cape Coral.

FDOT’s plan is to reduce congestion and enhance crosswalk safety for pedestrians.

FDOT reports that from 2015 to 2019, 19 people were killed in vehicle crashes while driving on the road, provoking a change to improve safety.

FDOT representatives will present their road improvement plans to the Cape Coral Committee at 9 a.m.

