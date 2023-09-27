Resilience of a community: Southwest Florida reflects on Hurricane Ian

NOAA GOES satellite captures Hurricane Ian as it made landfall on the barrier island of Cayo Costa in southwest Florida on September 28, 2022. Courtesy: NOAA

Where were you one year ago? Many in Southwest Florida have a storm story to tell.

For several people who sat down with WINK News Anchor Lindsey Sablan, it’s one of help, hope and rebuilding of a resilient community. Residents of Southwest Florida look back on Hurricane Ian as a community (CREDIT: WINK News)

Many focused on the emphasis of community and how that helped everyone move forward.

Figures within the community, including Courtney Stahlman of Collier County Schools, said people’s kindness astounded them. Seeing the sense of community, love and passion between everyone made a difference, according to Stahlman.

Many of the stories focused on giving. The work of volunteers and donations impacted lives.