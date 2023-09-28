2 Cape Coral business owners share their stories on recovery

A year has passed since Hurricane Ian destroyed many parts of Southwest Florida. Two Cape Coral business owners have since rebuilt their businesses but have dealt with great difficulties during the recovery.

WINK News highlighted two Cape Coral business owners who had struggled with re-opening their businesses following the hurricane. Hair Artistry Salon interior. Credit: WINK

Nakisha Camacho’s Hair Artistry Salon is new and improved, but it took many sacrifices to achieve re-opening.

“I lost my shop for almost four months, not only my shop, but eight employees that I had to just let go due to them having regular lives and kids to take care of, said Camacho. “I did not get FEMA, I didn’t get any help of anything, which really sucks. The majority of my recovery came out of pocket for over about $12,000, which used up all my savings.”

after Ian Camacho was able to come back much quicker than other businesses, she survived and is now thriving. South Cape Diner interior. Credit: WINK

Owner of South Cape Diner Felix Estivaine shares his story of trying to keep his dream of cooking alive.

“After the storm, we managed to open but we lost about 40% of the business, we lost it. because all the customers used to come in here,” said Estivaine. “They go someplace out or for some reason they have their problem. It wasn’t easy. but we reopen. We’re still going to be here because we were here for about 13 years. So, we cannot close.”

Estivaine told WINK News that he also received zero financial assistance from FEMA.