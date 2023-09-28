Fight to keep Fort Myers Beach Elementary one year after Ian

Fort Myers Beach Elementary took a lot of damage during Hurricane Ian, but the smallest elementary school in Lee County continues to have a huge heart.

The school’s future brought out so many emotions, from anger and sadness to tears and smiles, but one thing was obvious: the passion everyone had for the school.

After months of debate about whether to save or shut down Fort Myers Beach Elementary, a decision was finally made in May.

The Lee County School Board voted in favor of a plan worked out between the town of Fort Myers Beach and the district, which would bring back Fort Myers Beach Elementary with some conditions.

The deal is known as the interlocal agreement.

First, the district will renovate the school to meet the needs of the 52 students enrolled in the school right now, and by 2027, the school has to increase enrollment to 150 students.

The district’s plan is to have the school open and kids back in their classrooms on November 13.

Demolition started in June, and since then, the school has been under construction, but the historic bones are staying.

The school district will spend as much as $5 million to rebuild the school.