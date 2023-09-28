WINK News

Watch Now
BREAKING NEWSResilience of a community: Southwest Florida reflects on Hurricane Ian

Fort Myers Beach unveils new Town Square clock 1 year after Hurricane Ian

Writer: Nicholas Karsen
Published: Updated:

The new Times Square Clock in Fort Myers Beach has been officially unveiled one year after Hurricane Ian swept away the original clock.

The new clock was installed on Sept. 14, and Fort Myers Beach officials led a ribbon cutting Thursday morning with the clock’s donors.

The clock was built by Verdin, a company based in Cincinnati, Ohio. The company manufactured the first Times Square clock, as well.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was met with roaring applause from Fort Myers Beach residents.

Florida Lt. Governor Jeanette Núñez was also present during the unveiling.

Copyright ©2023 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.