Fort Myers Beach unveils new Town Square clock 1 year after Hurricane Ian

The new Times Square Clock in Fort Myers Beach has been officially unveiled one year after Hurricane Ian swept away the original clock.

The new clock was installed on Sept. 14, and Fort Myers Beach officials led a ribbon cutting Thursday morning with the clock’s donors.

The clock was built by Verdin, a company based in Cincinnati, Ohio. The company manufactured the first Times Square clock, as well.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was met with roaring applause from Fort Myers Beach residents.

Florida Lt. Governor Jeanette Núñez was also present during the unveiling.