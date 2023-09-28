Lani Kai bartender helps rebuild Fort Myers Beach

A bartender at the Lani Kai on Fort Myers Beach has traded in her bottle openers for a safety vest to help rebuild her beach community.

Before Hurricane Ian, you’d find Julie Watterson behind the bar shaking up a mean margarita at the Island View restaurant at the Lani Kai Resort on Fort Myers Beach.

“We drove down here like a week after when we could get on it, was like devastating, and it’s still devastating a year later,” Watterson said.

Ian’s storm surge left its mark on the beachfront hotel, so while it’s been closed for repairs, Watterson found a different view of the beach.

For the past several months, she’s been helping with the beach renourishment project, building up the beach to be more prepared for the next storm.

“I want it to be back to what it was, and I love the white sand. That’s like my paradise. It’s what makes me happy,” Watterson said.