The Community of Matlacha reflects on Ian 1 year later

Reflect, remember, and rebuild. That was the theme Thursday evening at the Matlacha Remembrance Ceremony one year after Hurricane Ian tore through the community.

“It’ll never be forgotten. The beautiful thing about this little island is, right afterwards, you heard hammers right away, so it was as soon as people could get back into their houses,” said Rachel Godbout with the Matlacha Civic Association.

The Matlacha Civic Association organized the event because they felt it was important to recognize their neighbors who looked out for each other despite the loss.

Once the sun went down, luminaries decorated by local artists were lit. People in the crowd carried the luminaries up front, representing the helping hand they gave each other after the storm.

Following the storm, Godbout took to social media and asked teachers all over the county to have their students write encouraging cards for people in Matlacha.

Hundreds of those cards were handed out to the people at the end of the ceremony.