After Hurricane Ian, Lee County experienced a period of fear and loss as homes were destroyed and families were torn apart.

Fast forward to today, a year after the storm made landfall, and a different narrative emerges.

Lee County has taken a significant stride in its recovery journey by submitting a long-anticipated grant action plan to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

This marks a major step forward in our community’s efforts to rebuild and become more resilient.